Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at National Bankshares

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDE. Desjardins downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Spartan Delta from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.77.

Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$4.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$701.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 154.30% and a return on equity of 58.05%. The business had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3500432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

