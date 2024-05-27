Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Zacks Research

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.92. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.87 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

AMGN opened at $305.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.02 and its 200-day moving average is $285.70. Amgen has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 151.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,355,000 after acquiring an additional 170,108 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 17.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $151,977,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

