Scotiabank Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$87.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$88.32.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.2 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 EPS for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.45%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
