Scotiabank Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$87.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$88.32.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$77.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$136.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.21.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.45%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.