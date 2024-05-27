BMO Capital Markets Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$84.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.32.

TSE:TD opened at C$77.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.21. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.10. The stock has a market cap of C$136.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.45%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

