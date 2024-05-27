Zacks Research Comments on Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $6.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.90. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

