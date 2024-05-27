Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$84.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$88.32.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$77.28 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$73.98 and a 1-year high of C$87.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$79.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 64.45%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.