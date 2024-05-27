Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Cut by National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. National Bank Financial has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE TD opened at C$77.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.98 and a 52 week high of C$87.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.45%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.