Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Cut by National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. National Bank Financial has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%.
TSE TD opened at C$77.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.98 and a 52 week high of C$87.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.45%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
