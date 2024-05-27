Royal Bank of Canada Raises Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$89.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$77.28 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$73.98 and a 12-month high of C$87.10. The stock has a market cap of C$136.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.21.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.45%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

