Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The AES Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AES in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AES. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

NYSE AES opened at $20.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AES by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AES by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AES by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969,594 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,272,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after buying an additional 2,670,001 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

