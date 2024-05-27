Desjardins Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$91.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.32.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$77.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$136.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$73.98 and a 12 month high of C$87.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.21.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 64.45%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

