Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. National Bank Financial has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.96%.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.8 %

TD stock opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.64%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

