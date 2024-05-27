Zacks Research Weighs in on Avery Dennison Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $227.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.53 and its 200 day moving average is $207.30. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $229.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,212 shares of company stock worth $4,267,279. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.