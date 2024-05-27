Financial Analysis: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) versus RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Free Report) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Repay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RTCORE and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repay $296.63 million 3.35 -$110.49 million ($0.98) -9.97

Volatility & Risk

RTCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay.

RTCORE has a beta of 8.34, meaning that its stock price is 734% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RTCORE and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A Repay 0 7 6 0 2.46

Repay has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than RTCORE.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Repay -29.49% 7.74% 4.33%

Summary

Repay beats RTCORE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, e-cash, and digital wallet services; virtual credit card processing, enhanced ACH processing, instant funding, clearing and settlement, and communication solutions; and proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, virtual terminal, online client portal, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale services. It serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

