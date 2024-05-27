Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $66.55 on Monday. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

