Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $345.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $229.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.99. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,529.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,021 shares of company stock worth $36,389,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

