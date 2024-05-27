Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.71.
INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Insmed from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Insmed by 39.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 6.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Insmed by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.
Insmed Stock Down 6.8 %
INSM stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $32.00.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
