EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 165,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

