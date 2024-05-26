Assetmark Inc. Sells 383 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Target by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 32,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Target by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 433,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,514 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Target by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Target by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 173,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $145.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

