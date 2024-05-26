Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $15.28 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,413 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $247.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.76. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.