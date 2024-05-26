iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,485 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.83% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMCG. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.