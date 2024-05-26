Filecoin Price Hits $5.88 on Top Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.88 or 0.00008533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and $141.52 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000437 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Filecoin Profile
Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,469,755 coins and its circulating supply is 556,446,339 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Filecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
