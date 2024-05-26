Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $13.36 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after acquiring an additional 991,277 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 67,933 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $111.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.36.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

