Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,327 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.87% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 314.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,179,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOA opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $74.46.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

