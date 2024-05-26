ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $135,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 917 shares of company stock valued at $690,880. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $738.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $517.80 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $747.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $732.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

