Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 97,315 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,315 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Energizer were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,860,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,081 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Energizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,270,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 29,452 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 12.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 67,669 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

Energizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.