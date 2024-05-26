12,509 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $214,220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

