Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 45,710 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 803.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,710 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $87,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 270,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,251 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,999,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 232.4% in the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 160,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $217.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.97 and its 200-day moving average is $183.46. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $218.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,167. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

