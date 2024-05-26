iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 95,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $117.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

