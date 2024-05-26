Hedera 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33.53 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.82 billion and $33.53 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00053894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.334755 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10761726 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $34,500,927.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.