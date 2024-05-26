Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. Orchid has a total market cap of $100.02 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10213018 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,866,260.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

