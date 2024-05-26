ASD Price Hits $0.0507 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last week, ASD has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $33.49 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05082311 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,649,216.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

