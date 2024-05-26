Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.62

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $2.00. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 264,065 shares changing hands.

Dyadic International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 116.14% and a negative net margin of 347.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dyadic International

Dyadic International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dyadic International stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DYAI Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dyadic International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

