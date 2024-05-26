PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $218.46

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.46 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 228.50 ($2.90). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.89), with a volume of 119,630 shares traded.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.57. The firm has a market cap of £615.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1,197.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 218.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 193.91.

About PureTech Health

(Get Free Report)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.