Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Mporium Group shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,958,341 shares traded.

Mporium Group Stock Down 82.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.50.

Mporium Group Company Profile

Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.

