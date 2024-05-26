Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Increased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $280.71 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.85 and a 12-month high of $286.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.24%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

