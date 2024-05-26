Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.83

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.93. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 1,483,083 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.