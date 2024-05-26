KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.42

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and traded as high as $26.48. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 22,640 shares traded.

KONE Oyj Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

