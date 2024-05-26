Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.11

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.25. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 21,434 shares changing hands.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.40%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.