Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.21

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and traded as high as $11.61. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 2,300 shares traded.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.