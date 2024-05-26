Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $212.24

Shares of Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 212.24 ($2.70) and traded as high as GBX 226.75 ($2.88). Henderson Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.86), with a volume of 7,951 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 683.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44. The firm has a market cap of £88.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1,071.43 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Henderson Opportunities’s payout ratio is -6,190.48%.

In other Henderson Opportunities news, insider Harry Morgan bought 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £263.68 ($335.13). Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

