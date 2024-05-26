Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.65

Shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $4.13. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 7,669 shares trading hands.

Power Solutions International Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.24 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 360.24% and a net margin of 6.78%.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.

