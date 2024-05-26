Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.17. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 83,378 shares traded.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 103.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 412,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 210,062 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 81.7% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

