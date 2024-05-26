Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,107.77

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,107.77 and traded as high as $1,143.00. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $1,142.50, with a volume of 4,275 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,085.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,014.93. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $30.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

