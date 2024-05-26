Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.62

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.62 and traded as high as C$14.68. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$14.67, with a volume of 283,191 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIA. Desjardins raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.57.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

