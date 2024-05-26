The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $13.92 on Friday. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

