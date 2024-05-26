Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $715.60

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 715.60 ($9.10) and traded as high as GBX 748.24 ($9.51). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 747.80 ($9.50), with a volume of 1,116,446 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,991.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 715.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 718.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

