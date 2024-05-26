Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.10

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.10 and traded as high as C$10.20. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.16, with a volume of 4,590 shares trading hands.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.80.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0732 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

