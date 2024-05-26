Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.21. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

Helix BioPharma Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 773.67. The firm has a market cap of C$47.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of -0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

