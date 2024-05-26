Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.19. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 90,950 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLO. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 target price on Talon Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Monday, March 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Talon Metals
Talon Metals Price Performance
Talon Metals Company Profile
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Talon Metals
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What does consumer price index measure?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.