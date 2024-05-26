DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.80

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.80 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.42). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.44), with a volume of 49,250 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DFS

DFS Furniture Price Performance

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.47. The stock has a market cap of £266.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,412.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.